In fact it takes many hours of final preparation work to create the photographs published here.
After the phenomenal success of its 2021 Christmas in Narnia experience, as seen on Channel 4, Christmas at Castle Howard returns with a brand new magical theme and award-winning offer this festive season.
The theme – Into the Woods: A Fairytale Christmas – has been created by Creative Director Charlotte Lloyd Webber and Design Director Adrien Lillie.
Most Popular
A spokesman for Castle Howard said: “This Christmas, Castle Howard becomes a wonderland of happily ever afters, fair maidens and magic as we bring you a Christmas experience like no other.
“After the sell-out success of last year’s ‘Christmas in Narnia’ experience, Charlotte Lloyd Webber Events and The Projection Studio are back and set to transform grand rooms into magical forests and faraway kingdoms.
"Expect to be enchanted by theatrical installations and projections that bring to life your favourite fairytales as the sounds of glass slippers on ballroom floors and horse-drawn pumpkins echo through the great halls via state-of-the-art soundscapes.”
He added: “Our theme also means Father Christmas will pay a special visit throughout December, bringing an immersive theatrical experience in the main House and a Storytelling Grotto in the Courtyard. He’s got lots of children to see, so make sure you book your spot before they’re all gone!
“During the festive period, visitors can indulge in Christmas shopping, from unique gifts to delicious local produce for the all-important Christmas dinner. You can even purchase your British-grown Christmas trees from the Garden Centre. But before you deck your halls, enjoy ours with a festive afternoon tea before taking in the magical surroundings with a mulled wine at our after-dark experiences featuring winter light displays, and twinkling Christmas trees.”
The historic house is one of the most historic homes in the country. Although building work began in 1699, the construction of Castle Howard took over 100 years to complete, spanning the lifetimes of three Earls.
The construction of Castle Howard was finally completed in 1801-11 with the decoration of the Long Gallery. Further alterations were to be made when the attic pavilions at either end of the West Wing were removed during the refurbishment of the Chapel between 1870-1875, as part of a plan to bring both wings into greater harmony.
Since the 1960s, Castle Howard has been used as a location for many film and television productions.
The House, beautiful grounds and wider estate are all ideal settings for costume dramas, feature films and documentaries.
From Lady L with Sophia Loren in 1965 and Barry Lyndon directed by Stanley Kubrick in 1975, to the iconic Brideshead Revisited in 1981 and 2008, the BBC's Death Comes to Pemberley in 2013, to more recently ITV's Victoria and the Arctic Monkeys' Four out of Five music video in 2018, Castle Howard has featured in both large and small scale film and television productions.