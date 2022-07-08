Switched On, a major new exhibition at Bradford’s National Science and Media Museum, opens on July 23 with a special family event on July 30.

From the first radio microphones to the rise of on-demand and streaming services, the exhibition explores trends and technologies that have forced the industry to adapt, alongside the stories of the pioneers who brought them into place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among these pioneers, trailblazer David Attenborough, later Sir David, who led the introduction of colour television to BBC2, and Delia Derbyshire who arranged the Doctor Who theme tune, marking the first television tune entirely in electric sounds.

BBC operator at Broadcasting House with bomb microphone. Credit BBC Photo archive

Lewis Pollard, the museum’s curator of television and broadcast, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be taking part in the celebrations of the BBC’s centenary and shining a spotlight on the significant pioneers who have influenced and shaped the industry.

“Our museum tells the stories of sound and image technologies and their impact on our lives, and many of our objects would not be possible without the achievements of broadcasters like the BBC and the trailblazers who have continued to push the boundaries over the last 100 years.”

Switched On is part of Broadcast 100, a year-long celebration to mark the 100th anniversary of the BBC and 40th anniversary of Channel 4.

National Science and Media Museum to celebrate a century of broadcasting with new summer exhibition - Children watching Andy Pandy. Credit BBC Photo Archive.jpg

There will be exhibitions, special displays, events and new digital content across the Science Museum Group’s portfolio. IT has also digitised 1,000 new objects from the BBC’s heritage collection to tell the stories of the broadcaster.

Featuring archive footage, covering topics such as the invention of television and women in broadcasting, it shines a light on untold stories.

The exhibition features six interactive displays, including a live camera feed showing the evolution of television displays over time.

The family event, on July 30, gives visitors a chance to try out being a camera operator or broadcast a radio programme.

National Science and Media Museum to celebrate a century of broadcasting with new summer exhibition. David Attenborough at Television Centre 1967. Credit BBC Photo Archive.jpg

Bradford’s National Science and Media Museum is free to enter, with tickets now open for booking.

Among funders are the People’s Postcode Lottery, Screen Industries Growth Network (SIGN) based at the University of York, and Research England.

______________________________________________________

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.