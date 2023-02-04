Chance to bring old waiting rooms and ticket offices back to life at Yorkshire railway station as cafe tenant is sought

Rail operator Northern is looking for someone to run a former cafe and showroom on Ferriby Station.

The unmanned station has potential for a coffee shop, catering or other business use and room for tables and chairs to go outside.

An ad says there's 1,302 sq ft of space and subject to approvals Northern will fund refurbishment of the premises.

The Railway Heritage Trust (RHT) supports the preservation and maintenance of listed buildings and structures that are either owned by Network Rail or that form part of the Highways Agency Historical Railways Estate.

Executive Director of the RHT Tim Hedley-Jones said: "Whoever took it over would need to do the place up - it's in need of some restoration work.

"Ferriby is a nice little village and it's a good spot really in my view and I think it would make a good business opportunity.

"We would be happy to help support any restoration work, because it's in a conservation area it comes within scope for a grant.

"Obviously in the past it was a manned station and would have been a ticket office, toilets, waiting room and back office.

Locals are keen to see the station come back to life

"That space is effectively redundant for the operational railway, but things like cafes and small businesses often find stations are good places to start a business."

A local resident thinks the former cafe closed around five years ago.

She said: “It’s a lovely building going into disrepair and it would be lovely to see it brought back to life.”