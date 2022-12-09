Chatsworth House at Christmas: Nation's favourite stately home gears up for Christmas

Chatsworth sits outside Yorkshire boundaries, but that doesn’t stop thousands from the region journeying into Derbyshire each year as arguably the nation’s favourite stately home gears up for the magic of Christmas.

The House, still home to the Duke of Devonshire, has taken a Nordic theme as inspiration for its festive wonders this year.

Deep Midwinter: A Nordic Christmas at Chatsworth pays homage to wintry traditions from Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway where long winters are embraced with old standing ways of celebrating light and the beauty of nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Chatsworth said: “Visitors to Chatsworth will be taken on a journey into the forests and folklore of the Nordic region.

A Nordic Christmas at Chatsworth 2022. Loki - Norse God of Mischief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A procession of radiant candlelit Santa Lucia crowns dressed with foliage in the Chapel Corridor elicits the Swedish festival of light that brightens the dark days of midwinter each December.

“Giant Finnish Christmas Himmeli decorations hang in the Green Satin Room with almost 4,000 paper straws used to create this striking installation. These delicate geometric structures have been popular in Nordic countries for centuries, pre-dating the tradition of the Christmas tree.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, of course, an enormous Christmas tree takes centre stage in the House, festooned with lights to create festive magic.

The decorations continue across the House, which was rebuilt in the 17th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Nordic Christmas at Chatsworth 2022. Loki - Norse God of Mischief. Laying out the Dining table.

A monumental wall of ice laced with intricate carvings of oak trees and woodland creatures will greet visitors as they enter the Oak Room, while in the Ante Library a delicious gingerbread house is on display on top of the piano.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Norse God Loki is the inspiration for the Great Dining Room, with the deity himself on hand to delight and surprise little visitors with stories, music and magic tricks.

In the dining room, the richly dressed table is encircled by woodland, bringing to life the Norwegian fairytale, The White Bear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairytales by Scandinavia’s best loved writer Hans Christian Andersen also play their part, with baubles evoking The Little Fir Tree, the tale about a fir tree so anxious to grow up and experience greater things that he cannot appreciate living in the moment.

The history of those who have called Chatsworth home is also subtly weaved in with clothing on display worn by the 11th Duke of Devonshire on his treks and expeditions into the wild – including his walking boots, rucksack and gloves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 11th Duke, Andrew Cavendish, died in 2004 and his son Peregrine Andrew Morny Cavendish is the current Duke.

Younger visitors can also collect postcards featuring stories such as The Snowdrop and The Teapot, as well as being able to follow a trail from the house out to the garden in the guise of Loki, following the clues to explore the Nordic-inspired lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They include the Maze being lit for the first time and a decoration of ‘Northern Lights’ over the candal pond.

Before visitors depart, they are able to add a wish to a special Christmas Wish Tree. For many, it’ll be an easy decision – the opportunity to one day visit again.

Advertisement Hide Ad