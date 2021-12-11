Classic Marklin coach dubbed 'rich boy's toy' among treasures at model and toy auction in Yorkshire

Tennants Auctioneers’ sale of toys and models in Leyburn will feature some 480 lots ranging from shipbuilders’ plates to tin toys and engines and advertising signs, as well as fishing and sporting goods. One significant piece is a Marklin Gauge 1 Sleeping Corridor Coach.

Head of collectors Kegan Harrison said: “As with many toys from the pre-war era, this is from what is considered the ‘golden age’ of toys. It’s quite special, there’s an awful lot going on.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The roof of the hand-painted and crafted coach lifts to show its intricately decorated inside, which would have housed figures within.

A Marklin Gauge 1 Sleeping Corridor Coach (Ł250-300), part of the upcoming Toys & Models, Sporting & Fishing auction at Tennants on the 15th December. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Mr Harrison added: “Marklin was considered the premier toy- making company of this era, and this is a very special example.

“It would have been a ‘rich boy’s toy’ at the time, it’s quite a work of art. They really are wonderful.”

Among the lots are a great number of collectibles, with their popularity changing in fashion as each new generation of buyers comes through.

Harriet Hunter-Clarke with Lot no: 3331 Marklin Gauge 1 Dining Coach (£500-700), part of the upcoming Toys & Models, Sporting & Fishing auction at Tennants on the 15th December. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Dinky toys give way to Star Wars collectibles, while film paraphernalia is always popular.

There are model trains, vintage toys, diecast models such as Dinky, Corgi and Matchbox Model kits, as well as autographs and figurines.

Mr Harrison said toy sales such as these often draw bids from those whose interest stems from nostalgia.

"Childhood is a special time, and people look back at the toys they had with such fondness. Seeing something sparks that memory – it takes them right back to their childhoods again,” he said.

Corgi Gift Set 3 Batmobile, Batboat And Trailer, (£400-600) part of the upcoming Toys & Models, Sporting & Fishing auction at Tennants on the 15th December. Picture Bruce Rollison

Tennants’ auction of toys and models, sporting and fishing will be held next Wednesday, December 15.

_____________________________________________________________________-

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.