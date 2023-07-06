All Sections
Classic Peugeot 205 once owned by James Herriot author and Yorkshire vet Alf Wight goes up for auction

A classic runaround used by James Herriot creator and Yorkshire’s most famous vet, Alf Wight, is to be auctioned off.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 6th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST

Wight, whose books were later adapted into the hugely popular TV series All Creatures Great and Small, used the Peugeot 205 GTI between his retirement from veterinary practice in 1989 and his death in Thirsk in 1995. It has had other owners in the past 30 years.

Described as ‘highly collectable’, the hatchback has only 30,000 miles on the clock and will be sold at Leyburn auction house Tennants on July 15, as part of their summer transport sale. It is expected to go for between £18,000-22,000.

All Creatures fans may also be interested in another lot in the sale – a prop from the filming of All Creatures Great and Small at Finghall Station on the Wensleydale Railway. The sign reads ‘Rainby Halt – alight here for Darrowby’ and refers to the fictional town where Herriot worked.

James Herriot author Alf Wight used the Peugeot in the years before he diedJames Herriot author Alf Wight used the Peugeot in the years before he died
James Herriot author Alf Wight used the Peugeot in the years before he died

The auction also includes a Morgan 4/4 Series II from 1958 which has had the same owner since 1967, a 1952 Triumph T100 motorcycle, and various memorabilia and models.

Related topics:YorkshireThirskWensleydale railway