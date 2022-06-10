Clifton Castle: Privately owned stately home in the Yorkshire Dales to open its gardens to the public this weekend

Lord and Lady Downshire are opening the grounds of Clifton Castle, near Masham, as part of the National Gardens Scheme charity's open days.

The gardens are open on Sunday June 12 from 2-5pm, and admission is £5 for adults and free for children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors can enjoy formal walks through the wooded pleasure grounds which feature bridges, follies, cascades and abundant wildflowers. The walled kitchen garden is similar to how it was set out in the 19th century. Recent wildflower meadows have been laid out with modern sculptures.

Clifton Castle and the Marquess of Downshire

Clifton Castle, which was built in 1802, is open for occasional tours, the next of which is on June 15, and as part of the Heritage Open Days festival in September. It has a particularly fine staircase and its contents include important portraits, furniture, silver, china from 16th-19th centuries.