Council opposes demolition of Scarborough North Bay's miniature railway footbridge

Despite a recommendation from the planning authority that the demolition of the footbridge at Scarborough’s miniature railway be approved, councillors have decided to reconsider the plans. Members of Scarborough Council’s planning and development committee said the footbridge should be saved and classified as a public right of way. The 1960s footbridge has been proposed for demolition due to “severe defects” and the high cost and long-term viability of repairs.

Speaking at the meeting on November 10, Coun Bill Chatt said: “This is a safe route. If you’re going to take away a safe route, I’m not having my name attached to it. So I’m going to say that we should refuse this application for the fact that I don’t think it’s the right way forward.”

The bridge has been closed for two years due to safety concerns. The planning committee originally discussed the demolition in January 2022 but decided to defer its decision in part due to numerous objections from members of the public and ward councillors.

Since January, the council has looked into the economic viability of repairing the bridge and has estimated that repair costs would amount to around £79,000 with an additional £10,000 required 10 years later for further repairs. The planning committee also deferred its decision in January due to safety concerns about redirecting pedestrians to a level crossing, with fears that this would increase the likelihood of accidents.

A council officer said he had received further comments from Coun John Atkinson, not a member of the planning committee, regarding safety concerns.

Coun Atkinson said: “The mitigating proposals do not make the crossing safe, especially for younger people, who would be inclined to stride over the fence and walk onto the railway track. Foot traffic is high and warrants the building of a new footbridge.”

A member of the public who appeared before the committee to oppose the plans said it was “perverse” to suggest that the footbridge be demolished, highlighting the increased pedestrian traffic from a Premier Inn that has been constructed in the vicinity.

