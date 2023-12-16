A Yorkshire council has sold a property at auction despite opposition from locals who argued for it to be brought back into use.

Leeds City Council sold the former Rothwell Council building last week for £364,000, seven years after it originally vacated the property. When it was listed for sale the building had a guide price of £340,000.

When the Council announced the plans to sell the nineteenth century building to the highest bidder in October, Liberal Democrat councillor Conrad Hart-Brooke described it as a “betrayal”.

“The Labour-run council wouldn’t dream of selling off Leeds Civic Hall, so why is it OK to auction off our heritage in communities like ours?”, he said.

Rothwell's old urban district offices on Marsh Street.

The local group Friends of Rothwell Civic Enterprise (FORCE) formed in 2017 to try and take over the building and turn it into a community space and social enterprise. However, the Council said the group’s plans for the building did not meet its standards.

A Leeds City Council spokesperson said: “Friends of Rothwell Civic Enterprise were given the opportunity over a five-year period to bring forward a business plan for a Community Asset Transfer. Unfortunately, the proposal put forward did not meet the Council’s approved Community Asset Transfer Policy.”

The Council has a number of properties listed for sale at present, including the former Council offices at Adams Court, which is set for auction on 31 January 2024, with a guide price of £750,000 - £800,000.

The Council’s spokesperson added: “The widely reported funding shortfall that we and all councils face means we have had to make difficult decisions such as considering the sale of every building in the council estate.

“The offices have been included within the council’s Capital Receipts Programme since January 2020 and we are pleased to have secured a capital receipt for their sale, which will support the council’s efforts to manage our financial pressures.”