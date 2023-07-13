Council tax liability case against owner of Grade II-listed Yorkshire mansion Hickleton Hall is dropped

Paul Stroud, the sole director of Hickleton Hall Heritage Centre Ltd, was set to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court over council tax liability allegations.

He bought Hickleton Hall, a former seat of the Earls of Halifax, in 2020, after it had been empty and derelict for several years.

However, in a short case management hearing on Wednesday, the council’s legal team agreed to withdraw the prosecution.

Hickleton Hall

In 2022, Mr Stroud, a Buckinghamshire-based property developer, was granted planning permission by Doncaster Council to convert the main house into apartments. His sister Claire told the Doncaster Free Press in 2021 that he would restore the 17 acres of grounds and gardens and hold events there, and that he was considering keeping the east wing of the hall as a function suite.

The Wood family, aristocratic Yorkshire landowners, sold the Georgian house to a girls’ convent school in the 1940s, and from the 1960s until 2012 it was a Sue Ryder care home. Under Sue Ryder management, the grounds regularly opened to the public for village fetes, classic car shows and garden parties.

The house, stable block and other estate buildings fell into considerable disrepair after the care home closed, and suffered from vandalism and materials theft. The hall and neighbouring St Wilfrid’s Church have also experienced subsidence from the nearby Hickleton Main Colliery.

The apartments are now being advertised on the luxury holiday accommodation site Fine Retreats for guest bookings.

Hickleton Hall has now been converted into apartments