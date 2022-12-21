A former Victorian school that had fallen into disrepair has been brought back to life by an artists’ charity.

Craven Arts House on Otley Street in Skipton has now been officially opened and welcomed over 500 people through its doors in the first few days of operation.

It occupies a formerly derelict 19th-century building that had been a school, Craven College site and a youth centre before falling into disuse.

Craven Arts, with help from Craven Council, secured grants to refurbish and purchase the site and it is now a community arts centre with space for classes, workshops and activities.

There are studio spaces, an education room for art and craft courses, meeting room, community hall, offices, green screen room and a suite of soundproof music rehearsal rooms aimed at young people. The building is heated by air source pumps and has had solar panels installed.

The charitable trust’s annual Christmas Exhibition was the first event to be held at the centre when it opened on December 8 and it will host regular art and craft fairs.

In 2023, courses including Art for the Terrified, Drawing from Observation, Paper Making and Animation Magic will all begin running.

There will also be the creative residencies and curator opportunities for young local artists.

