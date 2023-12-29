Crina Bottom: Off-grid 17th-century Yorkshire Dales farmhouse close to Three Peaks route that is only accessible by 4x4 up for sale
Crina Bottom, halfway up the slopes of Ingleborough, is close to the famous Three Peaks route, where it is considered a landmark by walkers, and the village of Ingleton.
The 17th-century farmhouse was last up for sale in 2020, and according to Rightmove data, changed hands for £435,000 in March 2021.
The property is one of the most photographed in the Dales and its new asking price with agents Fisher Hopper is £750,000.
It is entirely off-grid, with electricity generated by a wind turbine and water taken from the nearby fells. Vehicle access is only by 4x4 – the 2020 sale included a Mitsubishi Shogun – on foot or by mountain bike.
It was bought in the late 1990s by the Plowrights, who moved from Wirral to raise their family. They carried out major renovations, having at first relied on a generator, but kept the original range, which was still in working order. They sold up in 2020 to downsize.
The buyers, current vendors Adam Gough and Moira Domican-Gough, converted the four-bedroom property, built in the 1630s, into luxury guest accommodation, and run a refreshment kiosk for walkers in the summer.
Fisher Hopper have arranged open house viewing days on January 6 and 7, with 4x4 transport from Ingleton provided.