Curious tradition of apple throwing at Yorkshire's Newby Hall as championship gets underway

With the turning of the seasons comes a harvest ripe for the fall, and a curious tradition to test guests' strength at Ripon's Newby Hall.

Yesterday saw the annual international apple throwing championships held at the historical stately home.

The task is to throw three apples from one side of the riverbank to the other, with a pome shaped trophy for the winner who triumphs through a series of heats.

This is a tradition to mark the end of the growing season, and it's the windfall fruit that are thrown that might otherwise go to waste.

Apple Throwing Championships at Newby Hall and Gardens, located near Ripon. Alex McDonnell takes part in the Apple Throwing Championships Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 1st October 2023

Head gardener Lawrence Wright and his team have been busy over the past week harvesting fruit and collecting apples for what always proves a popular event.

"While this year’s crop isn’t quite the bumper harvest we saw last year, the sunny spring means the apples taste excellent," he said.

“We are delighted to continue to champion British apples, both for great healthy eating and to support the rich diversity of wildlife on the estate.

"It’s a fun way for all of our visitors to get involved in the end of our busy 2023 season.”

Apple Throwing Championships at Newby Hall and Gardens, located near Ripon. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 1st October 2023

October marks the start of British Apple Month, celebrating and championing various varieties and recipes.

At Newby Hall, where the harvest helps with cider making, jams and preserves, there are more than 50 varieties of apple in the heritage orchards.

Apples are one of the world's most widely grown fruits, with more than 7,000 varieties, and some of the varieties at Newby Hall date back to the 1890s.

Guided by fruit tree expert Hilary Dodson of the Northern Fruit Group, teams here have added Yorkshire varieties to the collection and help to supplement new trees when the old ones die.

Apple Throwing Championships at Newby Hall and Gardens, located near Ripon. Alex McDonnell takes part in the Apple Throwing Championships Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 1st October 2023

For Apple Day, there were apple pressing demonstrations, cider tasting, and experts shared their growing advice, before a serenade from Knaresborough's Knot Another Choir.

New for this year was an apple cookery contest, with visitors bringing along their own creations from pies to crumbles, cakes, chutneys, jellies and jams.

Following the grand apple throwing finale there was to be a final auction raising funds for the Northern Fruit Group which does so much work in the region, sharing expert guidance and advice and protecting and preserving some rarer varieties.

For Mr Wright, always busy in the garden through this autumn season, there is much to celebrate when it comes to Apple Day, and for the harvest.

“Recent research suggests that apples could be classed as a super food because of the fruit’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects," he said.