D-day nears for £5m plans to convert Peak District hunting lodge into wedding venue

It has stood on the wild Peak District moors for 168 years - but a decision on its future will be made in days.

By David Walsh
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:57 GMT

Thornseat Lodge was a bolthole for Sidney Jessop and 50 shooting chums, before being turned into a city council children's home. Now, the owners, the Hague family of want to turn it into a £5m wedding venue.

Peak Park councillors are set to make a decision, about the building, on Mortimer Road above Bradfield, next month.

After 43 years empty it is probably its last shot at survival, as these dramatic photos show.

The property, originally known as Thornsett Lodge, is on Mortimer Road above Dale Dyke Reservoir and deeper into the wilderness than the Strines Inn, which is on the same narrow and twisting lane leading to the A57.

It was built in 1855 for Sidney Jessop, son of the founder of eminent Sheffield steel-making firm William Jessop and Sons, which had a huge works near where Forgemasters is today on Brightside Lane.

It passed through four generations before being sold to Sheffield Corporation in 1934, and the building was last used in 1980.

Since then, it has become a study in decay.

The fate of the crumbling former hunting lodge is set to be decided by Peak Park planners on Friday April 21.

1. Thornseat Lodge

The fate of the crumbling former hunting lodge is set to be decided by Peak Park planners on Friday April 21.

The Hague family want to spend £5m restoring and extending the lodge, and have holiday accommodation and a wedding venue on the site.

2. Wedding venue

The Hague family want to spend £5m restoring and extending the lodge, and have holiday accommodation and a wedding venue on the site.

The ambition is to build a large wedding and function hall on the former stableyard.

3. Stableyard

The ambition is to build a large wedding and function hall on the former stableyard.

A dormer window has collapsed leaving a radiator in the air.

4. Radiator

A dormer window has collapsed leaving a radiator in the air.

