Dark Skies Festival: From stargazing to constellation trails and caving in Yorkshire this half term

There's constellation trails, electric dance poetry and underground caves; stargazing safaris and then yoga, hiking and special revelations in science.

The Dark Skies Festival, celebrating the International Dark Sky Reserves above the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks, runs from February 9 to 25.

Phoebe Smith, from the North York Moors National Park Authority (NYMNPA), said the region is "beyond lucky" to have such access.

Brimham Rocks under the stars. Picture Bruce Rollinson

"I have seen the Northern Lights in our skies, I have seen the Milky Way," she said. "It's absolutely incredible to think that, just above our national park, is something so special. We do have some seriously dark skies here.”

Both of Yorkshire's national parks were recognised as International Dark Sky Reserves in 2020, and are listed among the most exceptional places worldwide to see the night skies.

The festival, now in its 9th year, is to see new art experiences, simulated space walks and watercolour workshops. Photographers are to share their tips at capturing astro images and nightscapes at some of Yorkshire's best loved locations from Castle Howard to Whitby.

Stump Cross Caverns in Nidderdale, where a rocket scientist once spent 105 days living underground, is to explore the wonders of space travel and the training of astronauts.

A walker looks up into the night sky above Twistleton Scar in The Yorkshire Dales National Park. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Astrophysicist Prof Carole Haswell, from Saltburn, will also be holding an online interactive presentation talking about the latest research and discoveries of worlds beyond Earth.

Then there will be child-friendly daytime events for half term, such as a themed trail at Sutton Bank or crafting with brass plaques at Danby Lodge and a planet walk at Aysgarth Falls.

Also at Sutton Bank, there will be night cycle rides, while in the Yorkshire Dales there will be evening biking. Then a night run at Reeth, or a guided walking tour at beauty spots such as Rievaulx Abbey, Robin Hood’s Bay, the Hole of Horcum or the mysterious Wainstones.

Ms Smith said these are landscapes we may know and love during the day - but they change completely as night falls.

Cygnus and Andromeda over Newton Dale. Brinton Darnell

"When you switch off the lights and look up at the skies - that's when your senses come to life," she said. "It all changes when our vision is distorted in the dark.

"Our hearing picks up, we might smell something different. It gives us a wonderful idea of what's happening around us."

She quoted renowned Yorkshire astronomer Richard Darn, who is to host a stargazing evening at Grassington, as she said all it takes is "one look" down the telescope.

"Everybody has that first feeling, when you look up at the Milky Way," she said. "You do have that moment of wonder. It's quite an extraordinary feeling."