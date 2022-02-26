Today’s single-owner sale from Tennants Auctioneers; Line, Colour & Form, includes a collection of mid to late 20th century paintings, prints ceramics and sculpture.

Gathered on artistic merit rather than by a particular artist, specialist Francesca Young said it resulted in a “disparate yet harmonious collection”.

Among the lots set to gather significant attention is a lithograph entitled ‘Christopher Isherwood and Don Bachardy’, by Bradford-born favourite David Hockney, with a guide price of £6,000 to £8,000.

Francesca Young, Picture Specialist at Tennants Auctioneers infront of Lot 2081 David Hockney OM, CH, RA (b.1937) "Christopher Isherwood and Don Bachardyâ€ Signed and dated (19)76, numbered 67/96, lithograph, 71cm by 94cm. Writer: James Hardisty

Isherwood was an English writer best known for his semi-autobiographical novel Goodbye to Berlin, on which the musical Cabaret was based. Meeting his American artist partner Bachardy in 1952, the couple had broken convention to live together as an openly gay couple in a time when Hollywood was still deeply closeted.

Hockney, for whom portraiture has been a constant throughout his career, had become friendly with the couple when they were neighbours in California.

Other pieces include Carlos Nadal’s Vacances en France, signed, inscribed and dated 1984, with a guide price of £7,000 to £10,000 plus buyer’s premium, and Sydney Harpley’s ‘Girl on a Swing’.

This Private Collection of mid to late 20th century paintings, prints, ceramics and sculpture are being sold in the single-owner sale, thoughtfully put together over the course of thirty years by collectors in the North East of England. Image James Hardisty

Harpley was known for his depictions of the solitary female form, and throughout his career he returned to it time and again, be it in the guise of an acrobat, a dancer, or a girl on a swing.

Some of his bronzes are found in international collections and this bronze sculpture, measuring 62cm tall, has an estimate of £5,000 to £7,000.

Pictured Francesca Young, Picture Specialist at Tennants Auctioneers looking at the works on display for the sale. Writer: James Hardisty