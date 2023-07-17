North Yorkshire Council has approved a plan to convert the stately home Denton Hall near Ilkley into a hotel.

The Grade I-listed building is on the border of the former Harrogate district and dates back to 1778. It was designed by the famed Georgian architect John Carr who also designed Harewood House.

Since the 1970s, it’s been used by engineering firm NG Bailey Group as a company training centre as well as for corporate events and weddings.

But current owner Denton Park Holdings Ltd, which includes members of the Bailey family, warned at a public consultation event in Denton village last year that without the ability to raise more income, the buildings would risk falling into disrepair.

Flats and a care home were considered for the building before the owner decided to move forward with plans for the hotel and these were approved last week by officers.

It means the main Denton Hall building will be convered into 28 bedrooms and it will also feature a restaurant and bar, games room and gym for guests.

A former stables and coach house will be converted into four suites.

Planning documents attached to the application said a key part of the new owner’s intention for Denton Hall is to open it up to the public for the first time.

“Also of particular public benefit is that changing the use to a hotel will allow the public access into Denton Hall for the first time so that everyone has the opportunity to appreciate the significance of the heritage assets.”