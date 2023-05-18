All Sections
Derelict former coach house in Yorkshire could be demolished to make way for new homes

A derelict coach house in a Yorkshire conservation area could be demolished to make way for houses.

By Chris Young
Published 18th May 2023, 04:00 BST

The building sits behind the former Yorkshire Bank on Queensbury High Street, in West Yorkshire, and has been described as “in a derelict and dangerous condition.”

In 2020 Bradford Council approved a planning application to convert the bank into a restaurant, with flats on the first floor. Now the same applicant, Chris Powell, has submitted plans to demolish the coach house and build two town houses in its place.

The application says: “This is a vacant building and has not been used for many years. As such, it is in a derelict and dangerous condition. The existing roof has collapsed, and the building does not have sufficient foundations. The rear boundary wall has collapsed, and the building is generally in a state of disrepair.

The derelict coach house in QueensburyThe derelict coach house in Queensbury
The derelict coach house in Queensbury

“We would like to bring this area ‘back to life’, which we feel would be very beneficial to the area. Although we plan to demolish this existing building, we intend to reuse all materials, where possible. Approval has been granted for apartments above the existing Yorkshire Bank building and access is via the existing service yard, passing the existing coach house. Works need to be undertaken to first make this building safe and secondly, less of an eyesore.”

A decision on the application is expected next month.

