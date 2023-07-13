The Mayor of Doncaster has confirmed that the Flying Scotsman will visit the city again this year as part of its centenary celebrations.

The locomotive, built in Doncaster in 1923, made a brief stop at Doncaster Station earlier this month, the first time it has called there since the early 1980s.

The halt was arranged after the council complained about Doncaster’s omission from the official tour schedule that was originally released, despite its key role in the engine’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet residents were disappointed that the event, to which a large number of VIPs and the media were invited, was not publicised in advance due to safety fears over large crowds.

The Flying Scotsman locomotive arrives at Doncaster

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones met with LNER managing director David Horne during the visit, to celebrate the occasion. Now the mayor has confirmed that the locomotive will make at least one more visit to the city this year for the public.

The Scotsman’s current owners at the National Railway Museum in York no longer announce routes and timings of its travel.

This is due to safety fears as after several incidents of train enthusiasts trespassing on the railway line to get closer to the locomotive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to residents comments, Mayor Ros Jones said: “We are working with the National Railway Museum and others to get the Flying Scotsman back to Doncaster for a couple of days this year. The visit this month was just a stop off, which only some knew about.