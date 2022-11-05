Dr Robb Robinson at Hull Marina

The Virago, was owned by the Wilson Line, the largest privately-owned shipping company in the world, and was bound for Odessa – then as now a major grain-exporting center.

The vessel is still listed by Lloyd's Register of Ships as missing after coming to grief off Alderney in June 1882, the BBC reported.

There were no survivors among the 26 crew, but one body was washed ashore near Cherbourg sometime later and four of the lifeboats were found, two off Dieppe and two north of Alderney.

Diving supervisor Richard Keen told the BBC that conditions in the area made the wreck difficult to dive, because of the strong tides, leaving only a small window of opportunity when the tides go “slack”.

Hundreds of tonnes of metal work including steam engines, wheels, ironworks, and other machinery were discovered still lying 45 metres down on the seabed.

Maritime historian Dr Robb Robinson told The Yorkshire Post her Captain was John Henry Stephens, who lived at 3, Boulevard, and the ship was built at Earle’s shipyard – where the present day Victoria Dock estate is.

Her disappearance was used by campaigners for the Plimsoll Line – the safety line painted on the side of a ship’s hull.

The Merchant Shipping Act of 1876 made load lines compulsory, but it wasn’t until 1894 that the position of the line was fixed by law. Dr Robinson, from the University of Hull, said: “Shipwrecks were reported in much the same way as car accidents are today.

“It wasn’t unusual for ships to disappear without trace, but in the English Channel it was less common.

"If someone was lost the family was often left destitute.

"Virago was reported to be heavily loaded. It was used by campaigners for the Plimsoll Line – although in fact Wilson Line was always more enlightened.”