Dredging took place on the ebb tide to clear the area around the lockgates so the inspection could take place on Tuesday.
The divers were then lowered into the muddy water of the River Hull so they could make a visual inspection of the lockgates.
The Arctic Corsair, the sole survivor of Hull’s once-mighty distant water, sidewinder fishing fleet, will move into the dry dock in the Autumn, alongside a new visitor centre as part of the £30m Hull Maritime project.
People will be able to go inside the trawler and see the crews’ cabins and also climb down into the dock to see her out of the water and appreciate her true scale for the first time.
The North End Shipyard is where the HMS Bounty – of Mutiny on the Bounty fame - launched as the Bethia in 1784.
John Bacchus Dyke, whose father owned the shipyard, wrote the haunting music for Eternal Father, which is still the US Navy Hymn and probably the best known Navy hymn in the world.
It is also where the Alexander was built which was part of the First Fleet to Australia.
Currently the Arctic Corsair is at Dunston Ship Repairs on William Wright Dock undergoing restoration.
The work to prepare the dry dock for its new role is costing the taxpayer £1.5m. Hull Esteem has been appointed the delivery partner to the council and is working with supply chain partners Spencer Group.