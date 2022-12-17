The developers restoring Doncaster’s historic Corn Exchange have released images of what the Victorian building will look like after its transformation.

Built in 1870, the Grade II-listed Corn Exchange was once a trading hall for agricultural produce, but its role has evolved over time.

It has always hosted events and concerts – including a lecture about the Boer War by Winston Churchill in the early 20th century – but its current regeneration will see a large pop-up space opened up and the traders’ stalls redesigned to resemble Victorian shop bays.

Market Asset Management and Doncaster Council are working together on the makeover, which has been funded by Levelling Up government grants of £18.6million.

Doncaster Corn Exchange

They aim to restore the building’s heritage features while making it suitable for modern commercial activities.

The plans includes trading units, creative spaces, artists’ studios, pop-up stalls and areas where customers can watch skilled artisans at work.

The Corn Exchange’s tenants have been temporarily relocated to Goose Hill or the International Food Hall while the refurbishment takes place.

MAM’s commercial director Hayden Ferriby said: “We are incredibly excited at the plans for the Corn Exchange as part of our ongoing work and commitment to increase and diversify what Doncaster Market offers.

An image of how the trading floor will look

“Visitors want to visit unique destinations that give them an experience to remember and somewhere they want to visit again - these plans will not only help preserve an iconic building but ensure Doncaster Markets plays its role in building on Doncaster’s continued rejuvenation and recently awarded city status.”

The central mezzanine will be removed to open up the space, which will be used to host events such as pop-up markets.

There will be a new feature staircase from the ground floor to the food market and galleries, and roller-shuttered shop-fronts will be replaced with Victorian bays.

There will also be new toilets and lifts, and better links to other parts of the markets area.

There will be better access to the upper galleries

