A 1980s leisure centre, an early railway goods shed, several unique telephone boxes and a windmill are among 27 diverse buildings that have been given listed protection by Historic England this year.

The Dome in Doncaster was only completed in 1989, but the sports centre is now Grade II-listed having been recognised for its ‘bold’ design.

Built around a huge central atrium and flashing ‘dome’, at the time it was the largest leisure venue in Europe, with swimming pools, a multi-level ice rink, gym, sports hall and squash courts.

Doncaster Council still manage the building, which has been modernised multiple times, with recent additions including a cycle track replacing a lake in the formerly landscaped grounds.

Bridlington Station's goods shed is now listed

The Dome attracted a million visitors a year in its early days and won major awards for architecture.

Also given protected status for the first time is the goods shed at Bridlington Station, which was saved from redevelopment by a local surveyor who nominated the Georgian building to Historic England for consideration.

The shed was built in 1846, and is one of the last survivors of the age before freight containerisation of the network. East Riding Council recently sold the site, but its Grade II listing means it now cannot be demolished.

The windmill at Windmill Farm in Old Malton is currently used as a store, but has a fascinating history that has now been recorded. Built in the Georgian period, it includes examples of how its function changed over time and is a landmark within the flat Vale of Pickering.

The Dome, Doncaster, built in 1989, is now a Grade II-listed building

It is thought to date from 1780, but is likely to have been put out of business by a larger mill in the town, and mainly served local farmers, milling small quantities of grain. It lost its sails in a gale in 1906, and continued to operate as a belt-driven mill without wind power. The machinery was removed in 1952 and the area has been a farm ever since.

Its fate illustrates changes in the rural economy, as once large corn mills were set up at ports like Hull and Selby, and railways could cheaply transport flour and grain, smaller windmills started to fall out of use.

Also newly listed are 3 Mill Bridge in Skipton, a 17th-century former blacksmith's workshop which has been an art gallery since the 1960s, and a number of Victorian buildings in Dewsbury associated with its heyday as a textile town.Saintoft Lodge, a gatekeeper’s cottage on a shooting estate near Pickering owned by a Bradford mill baron, has been designated Grade II for its Arts and Crafts-style design.

Holmfirth Technical Institute has also been given a Grade II listing. It was built in the 1890s to offer evening classes for adults, and has a long tradition as an education centre. It is now run by the community.

The old Holmfirth Technical Institute still plays a vital community role today

The 1880s bank and bank manager’s house on Wood Street in Wakefield were recognised because of their role in the history of the city, which was once a centre for banking. The premises were remodelled in the 1930s, after the original bank had been absorbed by Barclays, and a neo-classical banking hall added, as well as vaults in the basement. The buildings are now flats and a restaurant after Barclays left in 2012.