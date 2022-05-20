Doncaster wins city status to mark Queen's Jubilee - thanks to Fishlake floods 'resilience' and the St Leger

Doncaster Council bid for city status in a government competition last year and the announcement today that it is one of a record number of winners is the culmination of a long-held ambition.

The council hope that by becoming a city, they can attract jobs and investment - including the Great British Railways head office, which they have also bid for.

The other winners were; Bangor, Northern Ireland; Colchester, Essex; Douglas, Isle of Man; Dunfermline, Scotland; Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire; Stanley, Falkland Islands and Wrexham, Wales.

Doncaster's Mansion House is one of the few examples of its kind in the country

One of the reasons cited for Doncaster's success was the 'resilience' shown by the residents of the village of Fishlake, which suffered devastating flooding in 2019. The bid team were also required to highlight their links to royalty, cultural heritage and distinct local identity.

The competition has been held on each of the Queen's previous three jubilees, with Chelmsford, Lisburn and Newport winning.

Almost 40 towns entered this time.

Doncaster's markets are currently being regenerated

‘Letters Patent’ will now be prepared which will confer each of the awards formally and will be presented to winners later in the year.

Luckily for Doncaster residents, being part of a city doesn't mean having to pay more council tax or business rates.

Why Doncaster?

Community spirit - Doncaster’s community spirit and resilience was demonstrated during floods in 2019 as the community rallied to provide relief. It has more than 70 places of worship and spirituality, with its mosques and gurdwaras serving as pop-up vaccination centres during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rich history - Originally a Roman settlement, Doncaster is almost 2,000 years old. Its industrial heritage is built on rail and coal, with The Flying Scotsman and The Mallard both built there. Doncaster is synonymous with the St Leger, founded in 1776 and the oldest classic horse race in the world.