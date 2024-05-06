Duncombe Park Country Fair: Best pictures as sun shines for family favourite show near Helmsley in North Yorkshire

Duncombe Park Country Fair, dubbed the original country fair of North Yorkshire since 1982, is hosted each year in the setting of the Duncombe Park estate near Helmsley.
"What is absolutely key is we are supporting the local rural community," said show secretary Helen Guthe. "As well as raising money for local charities such as the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Country Trust and Shine.
"It's an opportunity for people to relax, to enjoy the beautiful countryside,” she added. “Duncombe Park is absolutely amazing, the backdrop is just stunning. People are sitting all around on bales, quite content.
"It's such a lovely family atmosphere, parents and children having a great day out and bringing the pet dog along as well."
1. Dry Stone Walling
There were over 100 trade stands, alongside charity stalls and events in the main arena. Ever-popular dog and pony club shows drew a crowd, and there were demonstrations such as axe throwing, clay pigeon shooting, vintage tractors as well as a gun dog display. Then llamas to pet, vintage vehicles to view, and family activities from face painting to a funfair. Pictured Derrick Garbutt, (Dry Stone Walling Instructor), for The Yorkshire Dry Stone Walling Guild, guiding Ben Nicholson, with the art of this traditional rural craft. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 6th May 2024. Photo: James Hardisty
2. Meet the alpacas
Jackie Barlow, from Beacon Alpacas, Husthwaite, York with two her Alpacas Bentley and Pasha. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 6th May 2024. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Pony shows and competitive classes
Pictured Beth Nicholson, of Ingleby Arncliffe near Northallerton, with her five year old daughter India Rose McCardle on West Frile Dunnock, before entering the Tack Turn-out Class. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 6th May 2024. Photo: James Hardisty
4. All the fun of the fair:
Crowds enjoying all the craft stalls at the country Fair. Helen Guthe, show secretary, said it was too early to guess how many visitors might have been in attendance. Depending on the weather, the show can attract anything between 2,500 and 5,000 people but organisers thought this year's show must be one of the busier ones. "We've probably got the largest crowd," she said. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 6th May 2024. Photo: James Hardisty