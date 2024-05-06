Duncombe Park Country Fair: Best pictures as sun shines for family favourite show near Helmsley in North Yorkshire

4 . All the fun of the fair:

Crowds enjoying all the craft stalls at the country Fair. Helen Guthe, show secretary, said it was too early to guess how many visitors might have been in attendance. Depending on the weather, the show can attract anything between 2,500 and 5,000 people but organisers thought this year's show must be one of the busier ones. "We've probably got the largest crowd," she said. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 6th May 2024. Photo: James Hardisty