A campaign to buy a woodland near Otley has seen £125,000 raised by local people in a week.

The coalition of environmental and community groups (Friends of Otley East Wood), which includes Otley2030, Wildlife Friendly Otley, Menston Area Nature Trust, Wharfedale Naturalists and others had wanted to raise £100,000 to buy East Wood, Weston, after it was put up for sale.

Agents Dacre, Son and Hartley, who were marketing the site, had suggested it had potential as a productive timber plantation as well as for private recreational use, adding that woodland in this area does not come up for sale very often.

The deadline for sealed bids for the site is tomorrow.

East Wood, a large stretch of woodland that spans almost 20 acres in the village of Weston, which sits above Otley, is for sale offering potential timber production, as well as a slice of rural tranquillity.

But local residents feared they would lose full access to the woods if a buyer enclosed the area, though a public footpath does run through the site, and a campaign to raise the £100,000 asking price by Valentine’s Day was set up.

A spokesman for the campaigners thanked their “fabulous supporters for their amazing generosity ahead of the fundraising deadline”.

"This campaign to buy the woodland (locally known as ‘Weston Woods’) has clearly won over hearts and minds, with 1,300 people pledging their support to save this special wild place for the community and for wildlife,” they added.

Francesca Bridgewater, from Menston Area Nature Trust, said: “We are bowled over by this incredible response and want to say a huge thank you to the community. But, we are not out of the woods yet - £100K is the guide price, but with a number of individuals interested in buying the woodland and with VAT to pay on top, as well as funds needed for ongoing woodland management, do please keep sharing and giving.”

The group has asked the community to support them in one last push, and a spokesperson for Friends of Otley East Wood said: “If you love woods and wildlife and would like your children and grandchildren to enjoy them for years to come, please continue to show the love by donating to our crowdfunder.”