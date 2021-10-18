Hardcastle Crags. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Yorkshire has many places where you can go for a nice relaxed walk with your children, whether that is exploring a dinosaur safari at Beaumont Park or searching for gnomes in Wakefield.

We have compiled a list of fun and easy walks in Yorkshire for children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Journey Through Hidden Places, Firth Park and Wincobank

This walk isn’t just to see the sights - but also to actively search for fascinating pieces of art, contemporary and old, hidden all around Firth Park and Wincobank.

Enjoy the beautiful bluebell woods, find the lost gateway, explore an Iron Age hill fort which overlooks the spectacular Don Valley.

The walking route is the result of a project which took place between 2008 and 2011. It was undertaken by artists and local residents from a variety of cultural backgrounds.

Leeds Owl Trail

With just a map, you can visit 25 areas across Leeds City Centre where you can discover some unique species of owl.

With each owl comes a description of why it resides in that particular location and how long it has inhabited there.

Some owls may be tougher to spot than others - so keep your eyes peeled throughout the trail.

Nature Story and Dinosaur Safari, Beaumont Park, Huddersfield

With its grottos, pathways with stunning views and historical Victorian features, Beaumont Park is an idyllic place to go for a stroll with the family.

The park has two free trails; one is the Nature Story Trail with carvings and stories to read about the place and another is a Dinosaur Safari Trail where you can use the Love Exploring App to learn about different species of the extinct animal.

Newmillerdam Gnome Roam, Wakefield

Gnomes may be mythical creatures, but that doesn’t stop children from wanting to find them in hidden places.

Enjoy an atmospheric walk in Newmillerdam Country Park where you can go on a Gnome Roam, find the sculptures and complete various challenges along the way.

The trail is suitable for all ages.

Children’s Adventure Trails, Roundhay Park, Leeds

Roundhay Park has lakes, woodlands, gardens and wildlife to explore as well as three Children’s Adventure Trails set up by the Friends of Roundhay Park.

Each adventure trail route varies by length and is age dependent, all three are over an hour long and there are plenty of cafes, playgrounds and a castle to visit.

Hardcastle Crags walk

This is more than 15 miles of footpaths to discover. Visitors will explore tumbling streams, deep ravines and rocks on the walk.