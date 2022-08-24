Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

© ECPT, The Priory church in Autumn sunshine

All Saint’s Church, Holme-on-Spalding-Moor, will be open on Sunday September 18 from 2-5pm.

The church is predominantly mediaeval with later additions and there is also a Saxon carving in the tower.

The octagonal font dates from the 14th century and the tower holds six bells, the earliest of which is dated 1602.

© ECPT, Absorbing some local history

Between the chancel and St Nicholas Chapel are the restored remains of a fine parclose screen dating from the 15th century. The pulpit is Jacobean.

There is a memorial window to 76 Squadron who were based at the airfield during the Second World War.

A gravestone in the churchyard dated 1810 has an inscription which ends “She was a virtuous but not a loving wife”.

From the car park you can see magnificent views of the Vale of York (including York Minster on a clear day).

All Saint’s Church, Holme-on-Spalding-Moor

Slightly further afield, at Ellerton, the Priory Church of St Mary and St Lawrence will open on Sunday September 11 from 10.30am-5.30pm

The beautiful ancient church sits on a medieval monastic site, surrounded by the Derwent Ings - one of the most precious flood-meadow landscapes in England and home to rare plant and bird communities.

Visitors can enjoy the important stained glass collection, fascinating talks, and truly great cakes!

This lovely building, by the great architect J L Pearson, stands on the site of a C13th Gilbertine Priory and incorporates ancient remains.

© ECPT, A few of the cakes on offer at a previous event

Lovingly restored from complete ruin as a demonstration of fine craftsmanship, the church houses a wonderful collection of ancient and modern stained glass and interesting furniture.

Tours (maximum 30 people) will take place throughout the day with the first tour at 10.30am focussing on the fascinating geology and origin of the many building stones.

The other tours will cover the history of the site, the repair and conservation of the building and the ecology and management of the churchyard.

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest festival of history and culture.

Each year, locations across the country throw open their doors and give people the chance to see hidden places and try new experiences for free.