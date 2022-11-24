Ex-miners at Wakefield's National Coal Mining Museum win 10.5 per cent pay rise after strike

Ex-miners are among nearly 100 staff at the site at Caphouse Colliery in Overton, that offers underground tours, and has many original features, including a paddy train and pit head baths.

They were joined on the picket line by former National Union of Mineworkers president Arthur Scargill, who led the miners’ strike of 1984 to 1985.

Managers claimed they couldn't pay any more because of a government-imposed pay cap. But this was found by the union not to apply. After talks through the arbitration service Acas staff accepted a revised pay offer of £1,650 plus a one-off payment of £350. Branch secretary Sam Greenwood said: “Museum staff took a stand and ​have achieved ​a wage rise that goes some way towards helping them through the cost of living crisis.​”