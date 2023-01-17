Exploring the curious folklore and fashions of weddings through Ryedale's history

Curious customs surround the folklore of weddings, from what to wear to the timing of vows.

Now the Ryedale Folk Museum is collecting memories and treasures, exploring stories through the North Yorkshire Moors.

There could be something old, something new, something borrowed or blue, and with a sixpence in your shoe for prosperity and luck. Or in Ryedale, as one custom suggests, a tie on the church gate which stays locked until the happy couple can part with some pennies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Midgley is searching for stories, fashions, and the customs of those who have lived here. There may be forgotten boxes, filled with flowers or lace, that can feature in an exhibition to open at Easter.

Wedding dresses from the ages exhibition at Ryedale Folk Museum, Hutton-le-Hole, Kirkbymoorside. Director of the Museum Jennifer Smith is pictured with a selection of Wedding dresses from the area..Picture by Simon Hulme

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are appealing for people in our community to tell us their stories of weddings, and their family stories," she said. "It's about going back and connecting the dots. Who wore this dress? When, where was it made? They are all so different.

"Weddings are a part of how families are connected," she added. "You start to realise that, if you've ever found a box in the loft, perfectly preserved with a wedding dress or a flower and a little bit of tissue. It evokes so many memories."

Advertisement Hide Ad

The museum, which secured its own license in lockdown, has since hosted 20 weddings. In sharing each day, curators were inspired to delve deeper. They are now searching for stories, dresses, or traditions such as tin cans on a wedding car.

Ms Midgley said that in Ryedale brides would often be presented with a small cake, to take a bite and then throw the rest over their heads. In doing so, custom dictates, the bride secures a future for her marriage whereby she and her husband would always have enough, with something to spare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wedding dresses from the ages exhibition at Ryedale Folk Museum, Hutton-le-Hole, Kirkbymoorside. Director of the Museum Jennifer Smith is pictured with a Bride and Bridesmaid dress from the 1930's from the village of Beadlam..Picture by Simon Hulme

There are dresses from the museum's own archives, and more submitted. Volunteers, meanwhile, are scouring ancestry sites to find any "missing details". Ms Midgley has been collecting oral histories, visiting people to hear their stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One dress is in the palest shade of green, hand embroidered in Art-Nouveau style by the bride's own hand for her wedding. Annie Newton, a housemaid in Glaisdale, would have been skilled in needlework. Aged 30 when she married in 1919, the dress was donated to the museum after her death in 1972 – and saved from a dog’s bed lining.

Then there are the dresses of Mary Skilbeck with sister Mabel as bridesmaid, from The White Horse at Beadlam, where father Edmund was licensee in the 1930s. Both will be on display with matching straw hats, including Mary's silk dress in shades of beige, orange and green. For while white wedding dresses may now be popular, many in the collection are in colour, and there is also one in a dark purple.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's all about trying to capture the essence of people's wedding days,” said Ms Midgley.

Mary Skilbeck (bride) and Sydney Wilson (groom) The wedding of Mary Skilbeck and Sydney Wilson. Mary's sister Mabel acted as bridesmaid. Their father was the publican of the White Horse Inn at Beadlam.

Advertisement Hide Ad