Hundreds of mischievous town-mice dressed in traditional Georgian clothing have descended on Fairfax House for its annual Christmas celebration.

They are a central part of the stunning display at the Georgian town house, which also features 18th-century-style festive foliage.

According to the owners of the house in York, there are more than 200 hand-crafted mice who are making mischief by stealing cheese and wine, and skiing down the banisters.

Fairfax House curators Sarah Burnage and Rachel Wallis have spent a year planning the unique display, which is known as ‘TownMouse Christmas’.

Some of the 200 Townmice which are on display within Fairfax House.

They are looking to recreate several stages of a grandeous Georgian Christmas, which begin with Christmas morning and lead up to a raucous Twelfth Night Party in the red saloon.

Ms Burnage said: “We are delighted to bring this family-friendly exhibition to Fairfax House.

"We really hope our visitors will enjoy seeking out the cheeky mice hidden throughout the historic interiors.

"They have been expertly crafted by our amazing team of volunteers.”

Sarah Burnage, Curator at Fairfax House in the Dining Room, placing one of the 200 Townmice which are on display within Fairfax House.

Ms Wallis said: “This exhibition really is the first of its kind for Fairfax House. It brings the fun back into a Georgian Christmas.

"It adds a lot of whimsy and means that there’s something for all the family.”

She added: "Everyone will love this exhibition.”

The display, which is the first of its kind for Fairfax House, will be open to the public until Friday, December 23.

Rachel Wallis, Collection Manager for Fairfax House, in the Saloon Room arranging a few of the 200 townmice which are on display as part of the exhibition.

The house, situated in Castlegate in York city centre, was originally the winter home of Charles Gregory, 9th Viscount Fairfax of Emley, who commissioned distinguished 18th-century architect John Carr to design the elaborate interior.

Lord Fairfax gifted the lavish property to his sole surviving child Anne Fairfax, however, she decided to sell it after his death in 1772 and move back to Gilling Castle in the Howardian Hills north-east of York.

And with no surviving male heirs, the Viscountcy of Emley became extinct.

The house changed hands a number of times and was used as a gentlemen's club, a cinema and a dance hall, before it was saved from decay by York Civic Trust in the 1980s and underwent a restoration which cost around £750,000.

Fairfax House is open to visitors throughout the year who want to take a look at the magnificent interiors and enjoy the nationally significant collection of 18th century furniture, clocks, silver and paintings.

It has also been used as a location for a number of TV shows, including the hit BBC series Gentleman Jack and ITV’s Victoria.

