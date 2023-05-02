Huddersfield Civic Society has thrown its weight behind plans to alter an Almondbury mansion owned by Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy.

Fenay Hall at Fenay Lane, Almondbury dates back to the 17th Century.

According to local history site Huddersfield Exposed: “The builder of the oldest part of the present Fenay Hall was Nicholas Fenay who built in the timber and plaster style of the Tudor Age.

“This low wing is easily distinguished from the later buildings.

"The old house continued as the home of the Fenays until about the time of the Civil War when they appear to have left it in the occupation of tenants.”

Now, an application to make changes to the historic building has been submitted to Kirklees Council.

Part of the building is Grade II* Listed though the changes aren’t generally regarded to be significant enough for this to overrule the application.

At present, the site comprises two conjoined buildings referred to as Fenay Hall and Fenay Grange as well as former stables and outbuildings.

The plans, which will now be scrutinised by planning experts at the council, seek to link the two buildings into one extended family home, demolish and construct single-storey extensions and replace existing roof lights with a new conservation roof light.

In the application’s supporting documents, it says: “It is obvious that Fenay Hall has been a significant residence for centuries and together with the stables and outbuildings to the north-east continues to represent the kind of substantial property that would be associated with wealth and status.”

According to the application, the proposed works will have little impact on the exterior of the building, with the extension to Fenay Grange said to provide “a more balanced elevation and incorporating a rather clumsy existing offshot WC and entrance canopy.”

Huddersfield Civic Society gave a supporting comment on the application.

It said: “The society hopes that every care will be taken in assessing the impact of the proposed alterations, demolition and extension on the architectural and historic fabric of the building and that any changes will make a positive contribution to these features.”

Other commentators were more apprehensive, with the Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings (SPAB) objecting to the application.