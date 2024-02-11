The exhibition took over Doncaster Racecourse, and visitors could enjoy perusing a number of elaborate layouts, browse numerous trade stands and meet representatives from model clubs all over the UK.
Doncaster Model Railway Club helped to organise and steward the event, and Wensleydale Railway also sent a delegation.
Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty went along.
1. Pride and joy
Peter Brown, Chairman of Newcastle & District Model Railway Society with their N-Gauge layout of Monkcester Photo: James Hardisty
2. 'Somewhere'
Chris Richardson, a member of the Sleaford & Distict Model Railway Club with a 00 & 0009 gauge layout called 'Somewhere'. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Newcastle delegation
4. Great Western
Kevin Smith, of Whitby, with his fictitious GWR 0 gauge layout set in North Devon, titled 'Badgers Bottom' Photo: James Hardisty
