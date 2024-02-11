All Sections
Festival of British Railway Modelling 2024, Doncaster: All the best photos of model railway layouts from Yorkshire exhibition

Model railway enthusiasts from all over the country descended on Yorkshire for the annual Festival of British Railway Modelling event.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 11th Feb 2024, 08:24 GMT

The exhibition took over Doncaster Racecourse, and visitors could enjoy perusing a number of elaborate layouts, browse numerous trade stands and meet representatives from model clubs all over the UK.

Doncaster Model Railway Club helped to organise and steward the event, and Wensleydale Railway also sent a delegation.

Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty went along.

Peter Brown, Chairman of Newcastle & District Model Railway Society with their N-Gauge layout of Monkcester

1. Pride and joy

Peter Brown, Chairman of Newcastle & District Model Railway Society with their N-Gauge layout of Monkcester Photo: James Hardisty

Chris Richardson, a member of the Sleaford & Distict Model Railway Club with a 00 & 0009 gauge layout called 'Somewhere'.

2. 'Somewhere'

Chris Richardson, a member of the Sleaford & Distict Model Railway Club with a 00 & 0009 gauge layout called 'Somewhere'. Photo: James Hardisty

3. Newcastle delegation

Kevin Smith, of Whitby, with his fictitious GWR 0 gauge layout set in North Devon, titled 'Badgers Bottom'

4. Great Western

Kevin Smith, of Whitby, with his fictitious GWR 0 gauge layout set in North Devon, titled 'Badgers Bottom' Photo: James Hardisty

