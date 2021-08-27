First of six sculptures to be placed along Yorkshire Coast unveiled

Artist Emma Stothard unveils her 8ft tall sculpture of a Green Hairstreak Butterfly, titled 'Spurn Butterfly', at Spurn Head

The Yorkshire Coast BID (Business Improvement District) unveiled the likeness of a Green Hairstreak as the first of its Coastal Sculpture Collection.

The artwork will be followed by five more pieces planned for coastal locations including Flamborough, Hornsea, Whitby and Scarborough.

Designed by Yorkshire artist Emma Stothard, the sculpture is modelled on the butterflies at Spurn Point. The piece is designed to highlight conservation by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust.

Ms Stothard, who exhibits nationally and internationally, has had her work grace the gardens of stately homes, galleries, private homes and even Highgrove House, home of the Prince of Wales.

The body has been woven with bronze drawn wire and the wings are woven from drawn copper wire. Ms Stothard said: “I’m so excited to be creating a new collection of inspirational sculptures as landmarks along the Yorkshire coastline.”

Andy Mason, Spurn Heritage Officer at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, said: “The Green Hairstreak is part and parcel of Spurn.