RSBP Bempton Cliffs, near Bridlington, which is home to around half a million seabirds between March and October.

To tie in with this month-long campaign, today, we publish a selection of accessible walks from the Walkshire collection.

We hope you enjoy this selection of walks safely and, during the coronavirus pandemic, we urge everyone to follow the Government guidelines and only to travel if it is safe to do so. We also encourage readers to follow the Countryside Code.

1. Bempton Cliffs

Starts/Ends: Bempton Cliffs

Distance: 7 miles

This is an RSPB reserve so admission fees do apply so check ahead before visiting. There is plenty of car park spaces at the visitors centre. There are many coast edge viewing platforms along the several walks on the reserve so you can use the mounted viewing equipment to see the hundreds of thousands of birds up close.

The walk heads down the coast towards Buckton Cliffs once you spent some time there it’s only a short stroll back to the visitor centre. There are multiple walks to take with lots of activities for the family.

2. Pottertic Carr

Nature reserve

Starts/Ends: Potteric Carr Reserve, Doncaster

Distance: Various

Potteric Carr is a wild oasis just waiting to be explored. Now nestling between motorway and railway, it’s a remnant of the vast fenland that once stretched all the way across the Humber basin to the coast. Around each corner you’ll discover a true mosaic of habitats, from reedbeds swaying gently under big open skies to winding woodland trails and networks of ponds teeming with life.

During summer, the meadows are full of butterflies and abuzz with insects, while winter brings the magic of thousands of starlings creating incredible aerial displays. Listen carefully and you might even hear the booming of the bittern.

Start your day at the visitor centre – the perfect place to pause for a hot drink and browse the gift shop. From birdwatching to forest tots, discover amazing wildlife experiences at Potteric Carr.

3. Skipwith Common

Starts/Ends: Skipwith Common

Distance: Various

There are three main trails to follow, hopeful over a few visits, across the open common land. The routes are well marked and covered with board walks in the peatland but please be careful as you walk as this is a delicate ecosystem. The wildlife and nature found here is unique from the peat plants such as the sundew and the wild Exmoor ponies on site.

Skipwith Common was also an Royal Air Force Training Base for Halifax Bombers and remnants of this era can be seen including disused runways, bomb storage bays and an air raid bunker. Although this base was never in active service during the Second World War over 100 people died at the site during training accidents.

The village of Skipwith is a lovely place to visit for a pit stop at the local cafes and pubs.

4. The Strid – Green Route

Starts/ends: Cavendish Pavilion, Bolton Abbey/

The Strid, Bolton Abbey

Distance: 1m (2 miles return)

Park at the Riverside car park on the Bolton Abbey Estate, but please book ahead to ensure you can guarantee a space.

The path down to the starting point at the Cavendish Pavilion is well maintained and flat. Starting at the pavilion follow the green route towards the woodland that dominates the river banks upstream.

The Strid wood looks truly stunning in all seasons. Make sure you keep a keen eye out for the local wildlife as you make your way upstream to the Strid itself. Listen out for the roar of the water as you get closer.

After about one mile you’ll reach the end point and are able to get a great perspective on this section of the River Wharfe from one of the easily-reached viewing points

5. Wentworth Woodhouse

Starts/ends: Wentworth Woodhouse

Distance: Various

This hidden gem of South Yorkshire is a favourite of one of our accessibility partners, Accces4All.

Roam at your leisure around the grounds or follow a visitors’ route which begins at the Stables and takes in the West Terrace. Don’t miss the sweeping views from the Ha-Ha and South Terrace, and be sure to head to the Ionic Temple and Camellia House.

Once you’ve finished and are in need of refreshment make sure you visit the excellent on-site cafe.