Also known as the Beacon Tower and Old Flamborough Lighthouse, the hexagonal structure was built in 1674 following the granting of a patent by Charles II and is the oldest surviving complete lighthouse in England.

Bright white chalk was used for the construction to make it conspicuous to ships passing Flamborough Head in daylight.

At night it is said that a fire was lit on the tower’s flat roof, although another story suggests that fire burned in a metal basket hanging over the parapet, a method that was used at a similar lighthouse on the West Frisian Islands off the coast of Holland.

Unusually, the tower was built as a commercial venture with ships expected to pay a fee for safe passage when they put into the next harbour based on the weight of their cargoes.

However, the business was a flop since many mariners are said to have simply denied passing Flamborough or refused to pay and the builder, Sir John Clayton, eventually declared himself bankrupt.

The tower fell into disuse and its role as a guide to shipping was taken over in 1806 by the still-active lighthouse which stands nearer the end of Flamborough Head.

For a time in the mid 19th century the top of the tower was used by a local man to telegraph messages to passing ship by way of semaphore signals.

Since 1952 the structure has been a Grade II listed building and a Scheduled Monument. In 1996 it was given a major restoration with financial help from East Yorkshire Council and English Heritage.

The Chalk Tower is now looked after by an active Friends community group.