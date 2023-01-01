News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Flamborough Fire Festival 2022: Spectacular photos of New Year's Eve parade which commemorates Viking invasion of Yorkshire

Flamborough turned into Valhalla on New Year’s Eve as the village near Bridlington hosted its annual Fire Festival.

By Grace Newton
6 hours ago
Updated 1st Jan 2023, 8:06am

The event commemorates the Viking invasion of the coastline, and includes a torchlight procession, longship, re-enactments, mead tent, Norse music and drums and a fireworks display.

Press Association photographer Danny Lawson was there to capture the atmosphere.

1. The Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade in aid of charities and local community groups, held on New Year's Eve in Flamborough near Bridlington, Yorkshire. Picture date: Saturday December 31, 2022.

The Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade in aid of charities and local community groups, held on New Year's Eve in Flamborough near Bridlington, Yorkshire. Picture date: Saturday December 31, 2022.

Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales

2. The Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade in aid of charities and local community groups, held on New Year's Eve in Flamborough near Bridlington, Yorkshire. Picture date: Saturday December 31, 2022.

The Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade in aid of charities and local community groups, held on New Year's Eve in Flamborough near Bridlington, Yorkshire. Picture date: Saturday December 31, 2022.

Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales

3. The Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade in aid of charities and local community groups, held on New Year's Eve in Flamborough near Bridlington, Yorkshire. Picture date: Saturday December 31, 2022.

The Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade in aid of charities and local community groups, held on New Year's Eve in Flamborough near Bridlington, Yorkshire. Picture date: Saturday December 31, 2022.

Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales

4. A performer swings a fireball during the Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade in aid of charities and local community groups, held on New Year's Eve in Flamborough near Bridlington, Yorkshire. Picture date: Saturday December 31, 2022.

A performer swings a fireball during the Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade in aid of charities and local community groups, held on New Year's Eve in Flamborough near Bridlington, Yorkshire. Picture date: Saturday December 31, 2022.

Photo: Danny Lawson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5