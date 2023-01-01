Flamborough turned into Valhalla on New Year’s Eve as the village near Bridlington hosted its annual Fire Festival.
The event commemorates the Viking invasion of the coastline, and includes a torchlight procession, longship, re-enactments, mead tent, Norse music and drums and a fireworks display.
Press Association photographer Danny Lawson was there to capture the atmosphere.
1. The Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade in aid of charities and local community groups, held on New Year's Eve in Flamborough near Bridlington, Yorkshire. Picture date: Saturday December 31, 2022.
The Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade in aid of charities and local community groups, held on New Year's Eve in Flamborough near Bridlington, Yorkshire. Picture date: Saturday December 31, 2022.
Photo: Danny Lawson
2. The Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade in aid of charities and local community groups, held on New Year's Eve in Flamborough near Bridlington, Yorkshire. Picture date: Saturday December 31, 2022.
The Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade in aid of charities and local community groups, held on New Year's Eve in Flamborough near Bridlington, Yorkshire. Picture date: Saturday December 31, 2022.
Photo: Danny Lawson
3. The Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade in aid of charities and local community groups, held on New Year's Eve in Flamborough near Bridlington, Yorkshire. Picture date: Saturday December 31, 2022.
The Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade in aid of charities and local community groups, held on New Year's Eve in Flamborough near Bridlington, Yorkshire. Picture date: Saturday December 31, 2022.
Photo: Danny Lawson
4. A performer swings a fireball during the Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade in aid of charities and local community groups, held on New Year's Eve in Flamborough near Bridlington, Yorkshire. Picture date: Saturday December 31, 2022.
A performer swings a fireball during the Flamborough Fire Festival, a Viking themed parade in aid of charities and local community groups, held on New Year's Eve in Flamborough near Bridlington, Yorkshire. Picture date: Saturday December 31, 2022.
Photo: Danny Lawson