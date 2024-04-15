The concept is said to have been based on a design used by the German army on the Western Front in the 1914-18 conflict.

Although many have since disappeared because of coastal erosion, over 6,000 still survive and several of these remain above the chalk cliffs of Flamborough Head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Dunkirk, the War Office’s Directorate of Fortifications and Works had devised what was known as the Coastal Crust defence plan, led by General Edmund Ironside, Commander in Chief of Home Forces.

Flamborough Pillboxes. (Copyright Roger Ratcliffe)

The defences it implemented included anti-tank and landing-craft obstacles on beaches and pillboxes sited further back.

This network began on the estuary of the River Forth near Edinburgh, and extended down the east coast and along the south coast to Cornwall.

Some of the pillboxes sited at Flamborough were known as “lozenges” and were hexagonal in shape. Others were round or square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design was compared to pre-war containers to store medical pills, hence the term “pillbox”.

Each could accommodate a permanent watch of up to eight soldiers, although it is thought likely that Flamborough’s were occupied by Bren light machine gun teams numbering three.

Although the cliffs would have acted as a natural deterrent it was feared the promontory’s small bays might have been targeted by small sabotage parties.

The walls were designed to be bullet-proof and shell-proof, and the entrances had simple walls to protect the inhabitants from blasts.