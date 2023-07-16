Flying Legends 2023: All the best photos of heritage aircraft as airshow is held in Yorkshire for the first time

The popular heritage airshow Flying Legends took place in Yorkshire for the first time this weekend.

Crowds of enthusiasts and World War Two re-enactors were not deterred by wet and windy weather as they flocked to Leeds East Airport, the former RAF Church Fenton base, to watch the aircraft.

Flying Legends has not taken place since 2019, after an agreement with its former venue, Imperial War Museum-owned Duxford Airfield, expired. It was cancelled due to Covid-19 in both 2020 and 2021, and last year a suitable host site could not be found in time.

The ‘warbird’ show includes displays by well-known wartime aircraft such as Spitfires, Hurricanes and Mustangs, and features those that saw service with both the RAF and USAF.

On the ground, the event is 1940s-themed and many ticket-holders attend in period costume.

Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson went along.

1 . Re-enactors chat by a DC-3 Re-enactors chat by a DC-3

2 . Curtiss Warhawk P-40 F Paint job on the Curtiss Warhawk P-40 F

3 . Costume Scarlet Truder, Taylor Oldroyd and Samuel Parsons from Tadcaster in period costume

4 . Caped crusader Re-enactor Melanie Lester folds up her cape after a shower