Flying Legends: World War Two airshow held at Leeds East Airport in Yorkshire is cancelled for 2024
Flying Legends was relocated to the former RAF Church Fenton base, now a private airfield, for the first time in July 2023 following the expiration of a long agreement with former hosts the Imperial War Museum’s Duxford Aerodrome.
The aircraft that take part are privately owned by The Fighter Collection, and the two-day show featuring displays by military aircraft and ‘warbirds’ took place at Duxford from 1993 until 2019.
There were three cancelled events in 2020, 2021 and 2022, in part due to Covid restrictions, before the show returned at its new home, Leeds East Airport, in 2023.
A statement issued by Fighter Collection director Nick Grey read: “It is with much regret that we confirm our decision to cancel Flying Legends 2024. The decision has not been made lightly and follows an in-depth assessment of our options for the year ahead.
"We would like to thank Chris and Sally Makin and their amazing team at Church Fenton for the energy and professionalism with which they hosted Flying Legends 2023. We promise to keep you posted as we gather our thoughts for 2025 and beyond.”
RAF Church Fenton was a vital base for fighter squadrons protecting cities such as Leeds, Hull and Sheffield from enemy bombing during World War Two, and it played an important part in the Battle of Britain. The site closed in 2013, and businessman Chris Makin bought it from the MOD with plans to open a commercial airport. It currently operates as a private aerodrome.
