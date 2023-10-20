Flying Scotsman arrives back in Yorkshire for latest events as investigation launches into crash in Scotland

All Sections
The Flying Scotsman has arrived back in Yorkshire after a dramatic visit to Scotland as part of the locomotive’s centenary year.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 20th Oct 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 14:06 BST

The engine will now spend several weeks back at home at the National Railway Museum in York, where it will be on display to visitors.

At the end of September, the locomotive’s schedule appeared in jeopardy when it was involved in a collision in the Scottish Highlands. The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has now opened a probe into the events at Aviemore Station on the Strathspey Railway heritage line. where the engine collided with a set of stationary passenger coaches at 7mph. A passenger and a rail worker were taken to hospital.

However, inspectors later passed the Scotsman fit to return to service, and it has spent most of October hauling charter excursion trains on routes in Scotland.

An unassuming entrance for the world's most famous locoAn unassuming entrance for the world's most famous loco
The locomotive was built at Doncaster Works in 1923, and on Remembrance weekend will return to its birthplace for a ticketed stopover event at the Railport freight terminal.

Several more excursion trips are planned, including over the Settle to Carlisle line, before the end of the centenary year.

Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson captured the engine’s return to York this week, where it was welcomed with open arms by staff after entering via the museum’s private siding from York Station.

It was placed on the turntable, where visitors will be able to enjoy 360-degree views during the final opportunity to see the Scotsman as its busy year draws to a close.

