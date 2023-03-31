The Flying Scotsman has arrived home.

The famous locomotive is back at the National Railway Museum in York ahead of a month in which is will be on public display as part of its 100th birthday celebrations.

Visitors can stand on the footplate between April 1 and 23, with tickets needing to be pre-booked. The engine will not be under steam.

The Flying Scotsman, built in Doncaster in 1923, celebrates its centenary this year with a programme of appearances, rail tours and exhibitions about its history.

It will depart York at the end of the month and spend the summer hauling steam charter excursions across the UK. It spend most of March visiting the East Lancashire Railway.

The engine will also make an official visit to Doncaster, after its birthplace was originally left off the schedule. Details have yet to be confirmed by the NRM, which owns the locomotive.

1 . The world famous locomotive, The Flying Scotsman has arrived at the National Railway Museum York as part of it's Centenary Celebration. Pictured Joshua Chapman, from the National Railway Museum York, making sure the area around this special train is clean in readiness for it's view to the public on Saturday 1st April. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 30th March 2023. The world famous locomotive, The Flying Scotsman has arrived at the National Railway Museum York as part of it's Centenary Celebration. Pictured Joshua Chapman, from the National Railway Museum York, making sure the area around this special train is clean in readiness for it's view to the public on Saturday 1st April Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2 . The world famous locomotive, The Flying Scotsman has arrived at the National Railway Museum York as part of it's Centenary Celebration. Pictured Amy Harbour,Commercial Brand Activation Manager for The Flying Scotsman, inspecting the condition of cab area before it's viewing to the public on Saturday 1st April. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 30th March 2023. Amy Harbour,Commercial Brand Activation Manager for The Flying Scotsman, inspecting the condition of cab area before it's viewing to the public on Saturday 1st April. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . The world famous locomotive, The Flying Scotsman has arrived at the National Railway Museum York as part of it's Centenary Celebration. Pictured Joshua Chapman, from the National Railway Museum York, making sure the area around this special train is clean in readiness for it's view to the public on Saturday 1st April. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 30th March 2023. Joshua Chapman, from the National Railway Museum York, making sure the area around this special train is clean in readiness for its view to the public on Saturday 1st April. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4 . The world famous locomotive, The Flying Scotsman has arrived at the National Railway Museum York as part of it's Centenary Celebration. Pictured Katie Snow, Conservator stood at the side of special train which will be on show to the public from Saturday 1st April. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 30th March 2023. Katie Snow, Conservator stood at the side of special train which will be on show to the public from Saturday 1st April. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales