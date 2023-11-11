Scores of people queued up to see the Flying Scotsman on its final visit to Yorkshire for 2023.

Members of the public got the last chance to see the famous locomotive for the final time this year as it completes its centenary tour schedule. It visited Doncaster Railport for the first time since 2013.

The locomotive, built at nearby Doncaster Plant Works in 1923, is spending Remembrance weekend at the freight terminal, and there was a poignant moment as those in attendance stood silent to pay their respects to the fallen.

While the event has sold out, large crowds are expected to line the road and footbridge over the Railport to try and catch a glimpse of the visitor over the course of the weekend.

Doncaster was not originally included on owners the National Railway Museum’s 2023 itinerary for the locomotive despite its strong links with the city, before Mayor Ros Jones lobbied its management for a stop-off. She also managed to persuade the NRM to allow the engine to call at Doncaster Station on its way back to York in the summer – the first time it had made a halt there since the 1980s.

It is thought to be the first time a steam engine has been in residence at the Railport, which opened 30 years ago, since 2013, when it hosted the Mallard as part of the St Leger celebrations.

