The Flying Scotsman will call at several Yorkshire stations this weekend during a charter excursion as part of its centenary tour.

The famous locomotive will haul the rail tour over the famous Settle to Carlisle line on Sunday September 10, beginning its journey at platform 11 of York Station just before 10am.

It will then take the line to Leeds, passing Colton Junction, Church Fenton, Micklefield and Cross Gates before arriving at Leeds Station at around 10.30am to collect more passengers who have pre-booked for the heritage trip.

It will then be routed onto the Airedale Line, stopping for several minutes just before 11am to allow another service to pass. It will pass Shipley at 11.13am and then stop again at Keighley Station to collect passengers.

Flying Scotsman on Ribblehead Viaduct on the Settle to Carlisle line in 2018 (pic: Charlotte Graham)

The next station call is Skipton at 11.38am, after which the train joins the famous Settle to Carlisle line and heads into the Dales, passing Gargrave and Hellifield, going through Settle at 12.24pm and then passing through Horton-in-Ribblesdale and Ribblehead stations, the Blea Moor Tunnel and Garsdale. It is scheduled to arrive at Carlisle Station just after 2pm.

It departs Carlisle at 4.30pm, appearing at Ribblehead again just after 6pm and waiting at Gargrave for several minutes at 7.35pm for engineering checks and to allow other trains to pass. It drops passengers off at Skipton at 7.46pm and at Keighley at 8.04pm.

It returns to platform nine of Leeds Station at 8.34pm and makes another pathing stop at Colton Junction for several minutes before arriving back at York Station’s platform 10 at 9.30pm.

Realtime Trains, which advertised the train’s path, said: “This service is expected to be extremely popular with many people going to see this train. Please use safe vantage points to see and take pictures of the train - stay clear of the line and do not risk your safety or that of others by trespassing on the tracks. Thank you.”

The Flying Scotsman, built at Doncaster Works in 1923, is a fairly regular sight on the Settle to Carlisle route, as it is often booked by heritage rail touring companies.