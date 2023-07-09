All Sections
Flying Scotsman in Yorkshire: Watch the moment iconic locomotive steams through Yorkshire train station

Celebrating 100 years of the iconic locomotive The Flying Scotsman means people in Yorkshire have had plenty of chances to catch a glimpse of the famous old machine in action.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 9th Jul 2023, 13:12 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 13:13 BST

The Yorkshire-built steam locomotive could be seen travelling across the equally iconic Ribblehead Viaduct this weekend, as it hauled The Waverley along the Settle & Carlisle Line.

This video shows the moment scores of people made their way to the train station at Church Fenton to watch the majestic locomotive fly through.

As part of the 100 years celebrations, and in conjunction with the National Railway Museum, The Railway Touring Company is running a series of mainline trains hauled by Flying Scotsman.

Crowds gather to watch the Flying Scotsman pass through Church Fenton Railway Station, North Yorkshire. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe. 9th July 2023.Crowds gather to watch the Flying Scotsman pass through Church Fenton Railway Station, North Yorkshire. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe. 9th July 2023.
Crowds gather to watch the Flying Scotsman pass through Church Fenton Railway Station, North Yorkshire. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe. 9th July 2023.

The Waverley train crossed the Settle & Carlisle Line hauled by the Flying Scotsman. It set off from York and headed to Carlisle, before returning along the same route.

Two weeks ago, The Flying Scotsman came home to Doncaster – calling at the city’s railway station for what is thought to be the first time in 40 years to mark its centenary yards from its birthplace. The engine was built at the LNER’s famous works in Doncaster – known locally as the Plant – in 1923.

