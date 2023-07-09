Celebrating 100 years of the iconic locomotive The Flying Scotsman means people in Yorkshire have had plenty of chances to catch a glimpse of the famous old machine in action.

The Yorkshire-built steam locomotive could be seen travelling across the equally iconic Ribblehead Viaduct this weekend, as it hauled The Waverley along the Settle & Carlisle Line.

This video shows the moment scores of people made their way to the train station at Church Fenton to watch the majestic locomotive fly through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the 100 years celebrations, and in conjunction with the National Railway Museum, The Railway Touring Company is running a series of mainline trains hauled by Flying Scotsman.

Crowds gather to watch the Flying Scotsman pass through Church Fenton Railway Station, North Yorkshire. Photographed by Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe. 9th July 2023.

The Waverley train crossed the Settle & Carlisle Line hauled by the Flying Scotsman. It set off from York and headed to Carlisle, before returning along the same route.