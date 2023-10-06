The Flying Scotsman has been passed fit for mainline service again following a collision on a heritage railway in Scotland a week ago.

The 100-year-old locomotive’s owners the National Railway Museum faced a nervous wait to find out if it had sustained damaged after the shunting incident on the Strathspey Railway in the Highlands during a rail tour.

The Scotsman is in Scotland for the early part of the month to haul a number of charter excursions, which will now still go ahead after uncertainty over the engine’s mechanical condition.

Later in October it will return home to the NRM in York to go on display for the half-term holidays, before taking part in a stopover event at the Railport in its birthplace, Doncaster.

The Flying Scotsman at home at the National Railway Museum in York

The locomotive is also booked for excursions along the Settle to Carlisle line before the end of its centenary year.

The latest statement from the NRM read: “Following a full mechanical inspection of Flying Scotsman which took place at Strathspey Railway this week, the locomotive has been passed fit for mainline operation.

"The investigation was carried out by an independent expert on behalf of Strathspey Railway, and the NRM’s collections and rail operations teams. The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) has confirmed it does not require the locomotive as part of its ongoing enquiries.

"The Railway Touring Company excursions The Highland Express on Saturday 7 October, The Fife Circulars on Sunday 8 October and The Aberdeen Flyer on Tuesday 10 October, all departing from Edinburgh Waverley, will go ahead as planned. Passengers will be contacted by The Railway Touring Company with ticket information.

"The safety of passengers and the public remains the highest priority and the independent investigation into the circumstances of the shunting incident involving Flying Scotsman on Friday 29 September will continue.

"Future rail tours and centenary appearances including The Railway Touring Company excursions ‘The Hadrian’ on Saturday 14 October and the visit to the National Railway Museum over October half-term will also go ahead.