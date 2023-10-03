The Flying Scotsman’s schedule for the remainder of 2023 could be affected by damage suffered in a collision in Scotland at the weekend, according to its owners the National Railway Museum.

The locomotive was involved in a ‘shunting incident’ at heritage line the Strathspey Railway on Friday, when it was in collision with the Royal Scotsman’s carriages during coupling at Aviemore Station.

The engine is now being inspected for damage, and depending on its mechanical condition, could be forced to return to its York base to undergo repairs.

The centenary schedule was for the Scotsman to spend early October in Scotland hauling excursion trains, before returning south for charter trip The Hadrian over the Settle to Carlisle line in the middle of the month.

It was then due to go on display at the National Railway Museum between October 21 and November 5 before a Remembrance weekend trip to its birthplace Doncaster, where it is to take part in a stopover event at the Railport. There are further excursions planned along the Settle to Carlisle line in the run-up to Christmas.

It is possible that some of these engagements will have to be cancelled or postponed depending on the engine’s state of repair.

A statement from the NRM read: “Following the shunting incident involving Flying Scotsman and the Royal Scotsman train carriages at Strathspey Railway on Friday 29 September, immediate action was taken by teams on the ground to alert the emergency services and prepare for a full investigation of the incident.

"Standard procedures are being followed to assess what happened during the incident and inspections are taking place by an independent investigator on behalf of Strathspey Railway, and the NRM’s collections and rail operations teams. In addition, the Rail Accident Investigation Branch has been notified.

The Flying Scotsman at Church Fenton Station in July

“The museum’s aim is to understand what happened and to determine if there is any damage to Flying Scotsman as its owner. We will make further announcements about Flying Scotsman’s operating calendar and future dates, once investigations are complete.”