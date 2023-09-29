Two people have been injured following a crash involving the historic Flying Scotsman locomotive, just days before it is due to visit Yorkshire.

The crash happened on the Strathspey Railway at Aviemore Railway Station, in the Cairngorms, Scotland, at 7.10pm. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent eight appliances to the scene. Paramedics took two casualties to hospital by ambulance and three other people were treated at the scene.

The historic locomotive is due to return to its roots in Doncaster on Monday (Oct 2) as part of its 100th anniversary celebrations. It is not yet known whether this event will be affected by the crash. The Flying Scotsman is also set to return to Doncaster on November 11 and 12.

A spokesman for SFRS said: “We were alerted at 7.10pm on Friday to reports of a collision involving two trains at Aviemore Railway Station. We sent eight appliances to the scene, where firefighters worked to support partners.

“Three appliances remain at the scene. Two casualties have been transported to Raigmore Hospital. Three casualties were treated at the scene but did not require to be taken to hospital.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7pm on Friday 29 September 2023, we received a report of two trains colliding at Aviemore Railway Station. Emergency services are in attendance, and two people have been taken to Raigmore Hospital. A number of other passengers are being treated at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

The crash happened on Strathspey Railway, a heritage line based there, and involved a stationary carriage and another train which was in the station. Flying Scotsman was scheduled to be running trips this weekend, with the line expected to be especially busy.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “It’s on a heritage railway line, it’s not our infrastructure. The main line is shut while emergency services respond. We are saying to passengers to check before travelling.”