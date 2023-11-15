A former chapel that was gutted by fire last year has gone on the market.

The Bell House on Southfield Lane was most recently used as a trade counter, but on March 12, 2022, the derelict building was engulfed by flames, with the fire spreading to every part of the building. It took 36 firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service deemed the cause of the fire to be deliberate, but several months later announced all lines of enquiry in finding out who was responsible had been exhausted.

The building has now gone on the market via estate agent Mark Brearley & Co, with all offers invited.

The listing describes the building as being in an “as seen” condition.

It adds: “The property is currently in a condition which does not permit internal viewing. Under no circumstances should interested parties enter the building.”

Bradford Council’s draft Local Plan, which is still out to consultation, has suggested this land could be used to provide nine homes.