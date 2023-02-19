Harrogate Borough Council has granted planning permission for the town’s former post office to be converted into 11 apartments.

Leeds-based developer Priestley Group is behind the scheme that will retain part of the building, on Cambridge Road, for retail while converting the rest of the ground floor and the first floor into one or two bedroom apartments.

It was submitted under permitted development planning rules, which can be used by developers to fastrack applications that look to convert former commercial buildings into homes.

The post office first opened in 1897 and was designed by architect Sir Henry Tanner. But after serving the town for 122 years, it relocated to WHSmith at the Victoria Shopping Centre in May 2019. This was despite a campaign by Harrogate & Knaresborough Conservative MP Andrew Jones who said services could be “downgraded” under the move – something the Post Office disputed.

Harrogate's former Post Office

The building stands opposite McDonald’s and the developer submitted a noise report that examined how this might affect residents living in the apartments. It said some windows would need to remain shut, with ventilation also provided, in order to meet the maximum indoor noise level that planning authorities are guided by. A report also said that the rooms would be compliant with minimum internal daylight standards.

Planning documents said: “The building has stood vacant for a prolonged period of time and is therefore doing little for general levels of activity and perceptions of this part of the conservation area. The proposed development will therefore secure the active re-use of this long-standing vacant building with an entirely appropriate mix of uses within a town centre location that will enhance the general appearance of the building.”

It’s not the first time plans have been submitted to convert the building since the post office closed. One Acre Group revealed plans for 25 apartments and offices in 2020.